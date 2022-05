TAUNTON, Mass. — A Taunton barber was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking fentanyl out of his shop. Carlos Rivera, 47, used his home and his business, Knockout Barbershop, to sell drugs and store the profits, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. He and another person ran the operation from September 2020 until January 2021, when he was arrested outside his apartment, federal prosecutors say.

2 DAYS AGO