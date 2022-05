This is clearly the Movement festival’s year of the back-to-back. The back-to-back DJ set — hereafter, b2b — has been around as long as DJing itself. But only in the past decade has that specific term come into widespread use. It’s not the only term floating about — a number of promoters are now using “x,” instead. But the concept hasn’t budged, and “b2b” itself has yet to wear out its welcome.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO