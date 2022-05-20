Empire State Weekly: Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This week on Empire State Weekly, we’re breaking down the state’s response in the wake of the deadly shooting rampage in Buffalo. Solomon Syed is joined by reporters Ayana Harry, Jamie DeLine, and Tara Lynch to review the different components of this tragedy. We’re discussing everything from new executive orders targeting gun control to the larger conversation on policing social media platforms and holding them accountable.

On the internet accountability angle, David Adkins from UAlbany’s The College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity joins Solomon to review the measures the state is taking. Adkins is the Undergraduate Director of Cybersecurity at the college and speaks about what social media platforms like Twitch are doing to monitor what is happening on their sites. He says there is work underway to improve oversight but there is plenty of work left to be done.

Finally this week, Solomon discusses school budgets and board votes with New York State School Board Association Executive Director Bob Schneider. Across New York, 99% of district budgets were passed by voters. While each district has its own unique spending plan, Schneider discusses the commonalities in spending when it comes to mental health services and resources.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend:

