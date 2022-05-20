ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Watch: What is the future of the Mass. GOP?

wgbh.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Massachusetts Republican convention starts this weekend, and the decisions on endorsements could confirm a new direction for the Massachusetts GOP. Bay State Banner's Yawu Miller and Massachusetts Politico Playbook’s Lisa Kashinsky joined...

www.wgbh.org

westernmassnews.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Massachusetts

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Massachusetts using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Here’s where the Mass. gubernatorial candidates stand on rent control

With long-rising housing costs, some Massachusetts officials are urging a renewed look at bringing rent control, in some form, back to the Bay State. That debate reached the Democratic gubernatorial primary race last week, after Attorney General and race front-runner Maura Healey suggested on Friday that she would oppose changing state law to restore the practice, which was outlawed under a ballot initiative passed in 1994.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two Massachusetts donut shops ranked best in the country

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of other states should be “jelly.” Massachusetts has claimed the honor of being home to two of the 25 best donut shops in the country, according to a search by tour company The Underground Donut Tour. Both Union Square Donuts in Somerville and Kane’s...
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Victor

Republican Gov. Baker has the highest approval rating & democratic fans - but no real political future, says columnist

Editor's Note: This piece has been amended to reflect Governor DeSantis and Governor Abbott's performance. Governor Charlie Baker has garnered a higher approval rating than other Republican leaders. He is also said to be more popular among democrats -- making him the only Republican governor to amass this public following. Columnists argue why the GOPs are not considering him for the oval office.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

‘Millionaire’s tax’ opponents launch campaign, cite potential impact on small business owners

A coalition opposing the push for a so-called “millionaire’s tax” launched its campaign Monday, saying the tax will hurt owners of small businesses. Massachusetts voters will decide whether to implement a tax hike on high-income earners by constitutional amendment in November. The Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment, made up of more than 80 small businesses and trade organizations, says if voters pass the proposal, it would negatively impact the Massachusetts economy.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Trump backer Diehl clinches victory at Mass. GOP convention, but Baker still looms large

As delegates filed into Springfield's MassMutual Center on Saturday morning for the Massachusetts GOP’s 2022 nominating convention, they were greeted by Luke Hartwell of Billerica, who was wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat and handing out free boxes of Chuckles, a fruit-flavored candy. Each was adorned with a satirical sticker: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, wearing a red clown's nose, next to the phrase "Adios Chuckles."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Cousins Maine Lobster opens third Massachusetts food truck on Cape Cod following Springfield, Boston locations

Lobster isn’t new to Cape Cod, but this food truck is. Cousins Maine Lobster, a national company based in California, is opening its third Massachusetts-based food truck on Cape Cod this summer. Like the company’s other locations, the truck will serve two types of lobster rolls as well as lobster tater tots, lobster grilled cheese, clam chowder and more tasty lobster treats.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts gas prices stay at record high, but diesel drops

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts stayed stuck at a record high of $4.73 a gallon Tuesday, according to AAA. They have not risen or fallen since reaching that level last Thursday. Prices are up 8 cents a gallon in the last week. A year ago, it was $2.91 a gallon, $1.82 less.The national average is currently $4.59 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA. California still has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.06 a gallon. Diesel prices continued a steady decline and are now averaging $6.33 a gallon in Massachusetts as of Tuesday. That's now eight cents lower than the record set Wednesday of $6.41.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Mass. landlords must offer heat until June 15. That can be deadly on scorching hot days.

This weekend is going to feel more like mid-July than late May, bringing renewed attention to decades-old state codes that do not address cooling in residential buildings. The state sanitary code, the Minimum Standards for Human Habitation, says that heat must be available in all Massachusetts residential buildings from September 15 through June 15 each year. Though the law also states “the temperature shall at no time exceed 78 degrees" during that period, experts say some landlords opt to keep the heat on for the entire span — which can be harmful when the weather also heats up. Doug Quattrochi, executive director of Mass Landlords, is calling on state public health officials and lawmakers on Beacon Hill to change the heat cutoff date to the end of May.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Heat advisory declared in Massachusetts as temperatures reach record highs in Boston, Worcester

Much of Massachusetts is under a heat advisory Sunday as temperatures reach record highs. While Saturday’s temperatures were not as high as expected, Worcester did match its record high of 88 degrees for May 21, according to the National Weather Service. The last time that temperature was reached was 1975. Worcester is expected to reach a high of 96 degrees Sunday, blowing past the record for May 22, which was set in 1992.
WORCESTER, MA
capecod.com

Second Round of Payments Coming to Eligible Low-Income Workers

HYANNIS – The state recently announced a second round of $500 payments to eligible low-income workers, with checks set to be distributed in June. Around $165 million of payments will be delivered to roughly 330,000 Massachusetts residents in this round of the program, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources alerting public of spotted lanternfly

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is asking the public to keep an eye out for the invasive pest known as spotted lanternfly during the spring planting season due to the risk of egg masses being accidentally brought in on shipments of trees imported from other states. MDAR recently received reports that nursery stock from SLF-infested areas may have been sent to Massachusetts growers. Due to this, anyone who has recently purchased trees or shrubs or had them planted on their property, particularly maple or crabapple trees, is being asked to inspect the trunk and branches to ensure there are no SLF egg masses or any hitchhiking nymphs, and to report any finds to MDAR. Landscapers and plant nurseries are also being reminded to stay on the lookout for this pest.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts contractor accused of victimizing over 100 homeowners, cheating customers of over $1 million

TEWKSBURY– Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced that Pasqualino Vittorio Spadorcia has pled guilty in connection with repeatedly and continually committing larceny by contracting to perform substantial home improvement repairs and projects with no intentions of completing the projects. In total, Spadorcia was successful in cheating the 17 victims named in the indictment out of over $1 million dollars. There have been more than one hundred homeowner-victims identified during the course of the investigation, with additional victims coming forward since the indictment.
TEWKSBURY, MA

