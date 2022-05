Samina Raja, professor of urban and regional planning, and director of UB’s Food Lab, which works with community groups in Buffalo to build sustainable food systems and healthy communities, appeared on NPR’s All Things Considered to discuss the mass shooting in Buffalo. “When there aren't food resources, how do people adapt? And what are the social networks and relationships that help them survive in times of crises?,” said Raja. In the last two days, it's those social networks, she said, that have been getting people through. People have mobilized.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO