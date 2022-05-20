Fire burns roof of business building in Ukiah

Santa Rosa police are investigating three shootings on the west side of the city that happened in a span of 22 hours. The first shooting happened early Sunday morning, when a man sitting in a parked car was shot and killed in a cul-de-sac. At about seven o’clock Sunday night, there was a report of multiple shots fired near Apple Valley and West Steele Lanes. Police found shell casings in the area but no suspects or victims. Then, at about 11:15 Sunday night, someone called 911 to report hearing a gunshot and a person yelling. A man was found lying in the street with a bullet wound to the upper torso and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A suspect was arrested following a short police pursuit. The third shooting is believed to be gang-related.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO