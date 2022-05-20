ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Independence developer has plans for Phase 13

By Ron MacArthur
Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed small subdivision which would be part of the existing Independence subdivision along Indian Mission Road between Lewes and Long Neck has created a stir among residents who would live adjacent to Phase 13 of the project. At Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s May 12 meeting, residents...

Cape Gazette

Commercial project approved along Route 24

V&M LLC of Rehoboth Beach has been granted a conditional use to construct a 5,000-square-foot convenience store with 10 fuel pumps, and a three-story, 12,000-square-foot office building on a three-acre parcel on the southwestern corner of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road between Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. At its May...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes residents discuss proposed subdivision code

Development in Lewes can be a polarizing issue, and controversy surrounding new subdivisions has highlighted the universal need for clarity and a desire to almost entirely replace the city’s code regarding subdivisions and land development. Members of the public were given a chance to voice their concerns on a draft crafted by a subcommittee of the planning commission at a public hearing May 10. Definitions and questions about the preservation of history highlighted concerns.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex council approves updated building code

Sussex County Council has approved an updated 2021 International Building Code, but without a requirement for residential sprinklers. Council President Mike Vincent, a lifetime member of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, said residential sprinklers are still on the table. “There is a lot of information we need to gather about cost,” he said. “There are a lot of questions out there, and we can amend the ordinance at any point. We need to get facts and not opinions. This is not a dead issue.”
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Debate continues over Sussex rental program

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission did not take action on an amended rental program ordinance during its May 12 meeting. Instead, the commission voted to leave the record open to get more input on the program from county staff regarding the size of parcels within designated growth areas where the ordinance would be in effect.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Coral Lakes application sent back to Sussex P&Z

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission will have to review the record on the Coral Lakes subdivision and render another decision. With a 3-2 vote following an appeal hearing at its May 24 meeting, council remanded the application back to the commission with a deadline of Aug. 31. Another public hearing will not be scheduled and the commission will have to reconsider material already in the public record.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth extends private property outdoor dining past June 1

Facing a June 1 expiration date of COVID-related policies for outdoor dining rules on private property, Rehoboth Beach commissioners voted unanimously in favor of extending those policies through Nov. 1. During a May 20 meeting, Mayor Stan Mills began the discussion by laying out the options before commissioners – do...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 5/22/22

The Cape Henlopen school board will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 26, at Milton Elementary School. Members will possibly take action on several board policies, the new middle school bid results, major capital project change orders and the 2022 fiscal year market pressure local match. Full agenda and Zoom link to the meeting are available at capehenlopenschools.com.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z wants more info on street lights

It's unusual to have four approved subdivisions submit requests for amendments to their preliminary site-plan conditions of approval, let alone all surfacing on the same Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission meeting agenda. But what really makes it even more unique is that all four included a request to delete...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Abigail Adams
Cape Gazette

History Lives on at Fort Miles

The years I spent in the U.S. Air Force were some of the best – and most interesting – of my life. They also built experiences that help me connect with so many folks who are moving to Delaware following careers in the military. I think most of us follow current events like those taking place in Ukraine and other areas where there are conflicts with a special eye based on what we learned, and especially deep pride in our NATO forces and in all Americans who serve in dangerous places worldwide.
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Land east of Route 1 denied request to change Comp Plan

With a vote of 6 to 1, Milford City Council denied a request from Country Life Homes and Mr. Wiggles LLC to change the 2018 Comprehensive Plan. The change would have changed over 110 acres of land located on the east side of Route 1 from Low Density Residential in the future use Comprehensive Plan to Commercial. City Planner Rob ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s appears to be reopening near Rehoboth

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 near Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its doors in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details about the restaurant.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Terminates Limited State of Emergency in Kent County

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Wednesday terminated the limited State of Emergency in Kent County put in place on Monday, May 23 due to the barge fire occurring in the Delaware Bay. “First responders fought the fires and successfully kept our community and our environment safe,” said...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 5/27/22

The May Lunch with a Purpose, benefiting Village Volunteers, was held at Baywood May 4. Attendees came to celebrate this important organization which is a completely volunteer effort extending services to older adults who wish to live independently in their own homes as long as they can and avoid isolation. Village Volunteers serves areas of Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach. Funds and donations raised during the luncheon are used to help identify older adults in need of support. Lunch with a Purpose events are held from September through May, each month supporting a unique organization. As this season concludes, organizers extend great thanks to all who have participated. For details, go to Lunch with a Purpose/Coastal Delaware on Facebook.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

DNREC announces two new names for leadership roles

Secretary Shawn M. Garvin announced changes May 17 to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s leadership structure, selecting Steven Smailer as new director of DNREC’s Division of Water and naming Kim Siegel as chief of staff within DNREC’s Office of the Secretary. Smailer succeeds...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Day of Peace and Healing event held in Georgetown

The inaugural Sussex County Community Day of Peace and Healing took place May 21 at the Richard Allen School in Georgetown. The event is designed to bring the county together in fellowship and kick off a summer of non-violence. Cape High alumni and event coordinators Lorenzo Hopkins and Cliffvon Howell...
fox5dc.com

Beach Week: Visiting Bethany Beach

Pirates, parrot heads, and Poseidon! You can expect all if you are choosing Bethany Beach, Delaware as your choice of beaches for this weekend. Mayor Rosemary Hardiman joined us with more!
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

First SCAOR Affiliate Sponsored Event of 2022 a Great Success!

The first SCAOR Affiliate Sponsored event of 2022, held on Thursday, May 19th at the beautiful Heritage Shores Sugar Beet Market in Bridgeville, Delaware, was a great success. Located at 1 Heritage Shores Circle in Bridgeville, Heritage Shores is a 55+ Active Lifestyle Community. By day, Sugar Beet hosts the Golf Shop of the 18 Hole Championship Golf Course located adjacent to the venue. As the sun sets on the golf course, Sugar Beet transforms into an event venue in the evenings providing a relaxed and rustic setting for any type of special event.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Gov. Carney honors Johnson family’s Century Farm in Millsboro

Gov. John Carney, Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Nikko Brady and state legislators recently honored four Delaware farm families for their commitment to keeping farmland within the family for 100 years. “There is no better way to kick off Delaware Grown Week than to highlight the history of Delaware agriculture...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Does a Down Payment Cover Closing Costs?

When you buy a house, you will have to make a down payment and pay closing costs. Many people, especially first-time buyers, are confused about the differences between them and what each includes. They’re separate expenses, and one does not cover the other. What Is a Down Payment?. A...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

