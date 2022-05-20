ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Pete Davidson’s Best ‘SNL’ Sketches: Watch ‘Chad,’ ‘Rap Roundtable’ and More

By William Earl, Pat Saperstein, Ellise Shafer, Maane Khatchatourian, Selome Hailu and Meredith Woerner
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EC3b_0flBKAMC00

Click here to read the full article.

With the news that Pete Davidson is leaving “Saturday Night Live,” the show is losing one of its buzziest stars ever. Starting his tenure on the show as an unassuming, slouchy young comedian in 2014, Davidson quickly became one of the biggest standups in the world, a tabloid fixture and a movie star, toplining a Judd Apatow vehicle and a forthcoming semi-autobiographical TV show . Although Davidson was always most comfortable doing standup on the show, he had his share of wacky characters, memorable pre-taped segments and “Weekend Update” segments that elevated him into a true team player. Watch some of Davidson’s best sketches below:

“Chad”

“Is he even acting?” is a frequent question about one of Davidson’s most indelible personas, the scruffy, monosyllabic Chad. From Chad’s debut appearance as Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ pool boy to the Mars colonist who volunteers to save Elon Musk’s SpaceX habitat (spoiler: he doesn’t make it), this character effectively channeled Davidson’s extremely laid-back personality in just about any setting the writers came up with.

“Rap Roundtable”

Davidson embodied a SoundCloud rapper named Guaplord all too well alongside host Timothée Chalamet in this December 2020 sketch. Exclaiming adlibs like “yeet” and “skrrt” between almost every (incomprehensible) word, Davidson and Chalamet compliment Questlove on his “Yo Gabba Gabba” appearance 10 years ago and try to explain how they got into the rap game. They then perform their hit song “Yeet,” with Davidson singing “You never loved me mom/ But I needed you, woah.” Chalamet hilariously covers his face to keep from laughing, and Questlove comes over to literally slap some sense into them.

“Short-Ass Movies”

One of Davidson’s final appearances was a rap video with Gunna, Chris Redd and Dirt Nasty (aka Simon Rex) about the eternal struggle of finding something to watch Netflix. Although the crew can see the merit in long movies, they are less likely to pee their pants or fall asleep if the film stays at the 90-minute mark. Ergo, the “Ernest” series is better than “Heat” or “Amadeus.” It’s just math!

“Weekend Update: Pete Davidson & John Mulaney Review Clint Eastwood’s The Mule”

After a mental health scare in late 2018, Davidson returned to the show on Jan. 19, 2019 with an important message: “As you know, I’ve had a really crazy month, and I want to talk about something that matters a lot to me.” No, it wasn’t mental health, as “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost guessed. It was Clint Eastwood’s newest movie “The Mule.” Joined by comedian and former “
SNL ” writer John Mulaney, Davidson poked fun at both himself and the film, in which Eastwood plays a 90-year-old member of a Mexican drug cartel: “And that’s not the weird part. The weird part is that he’s 90 and he’s driving!”

“Jasmine and Aladdin”

This now-famous sketch served as a real-life meet cute for Davidson and Kim Kardashian, whose relationship is now daily tabloid fodder. Davidson’s Aladdin complains about being unable to “physically handle” Kardashian’s Jasmine. “If we go all the way, you might like break me,” he says, staying true to his insecure-outsider “SNL” shtick. Once he uses his third Genie wish to make him “like Pinocchio down there,” he gains the confidence to smooch Jasmine in a kiss seen ’round the world. Davidson would go on to gift the costumes and props to Kardashian for Valentine’s Day.

“Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on Staten Island”

Fun fact: Both Davidson and Jost are from Staten Island. However, their reception by the people who actually live there is… quite different.

“Weekend Update: Three Guys Who Just Bought a Boat”

Davidson elevated the “Guy Who Just Bought a Boat” sketch from “Weekend Update” thanks to his own personal news that he had, quite literally, bought a Staten Island Ferry with Jost.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Late Show’ Cancels New Episodes After Stephen Colbert Experiences Possible COVID ‘Recurrence’

Click here to read the full article. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is canceling the taping of new episodes “until further notice” after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert’s COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” “The Late Show’s” official Twitter account posted on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.” Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Sketch
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Cinemablend

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Could Be The Latest Celebs Moving To Australia, But It’s Not What You Think

In the past, quite a few Australians have come to the United States and made their mark in the entertainment industry – Nicole Kidman, Rebel Wilson, the Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman, just to name a few. Now, though, we’re starting to see an opposite trend where noteworthy celebs such as Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron are moving their home bases to the outback instead. Locals reportedly weren’t happy about the sudden influx of famous faces, and they probably won’t be happy still. Speculation has it that Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, could very well be the next to take the 100-degree (Fahrenheit) plunge, but hold on, it’s not what you think.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pete Davidson saves Kim Kardashian from a fall at WH Correspondents’ Dinner

She’s falling for him. Pete Davidson held onto Kim Kardashian after she slipped while walking into the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. Kardashian and Davidson were holding hands when she seemingly stumbled back and tightly grabbed onto her boo to keep her from falling in the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel. “I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell,” an eyewitness captioned a video on Twitter. The Skims founder, 41, and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 28, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Washington, DC event. Kardashian stunned in a sparkly silver Balenciaga gown and Lorraine...
WASHINGTON, DC
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Crashes Pete Davidson's Slim Shady Parody During Actor's Final 'SNL' Episode

Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson bid adieu to the iconic sketch comedy show on Saturday (May 21), marking the 28-year-old comedian’s final episode. During the show, Davidson again rapped along to an Eminem beat — this time to Dr. Dre’s 2001 single “Forgot About Dre” — as he said goodbye to fellow castmates Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney as well as SNL founder Lorne Michaels. Toward the end of the song — appropriately titled “Forgot About Lorne — the music suddenly comes to a halt and Eminem shows up with a question for Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Soundcloud
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Delivers "Raw N B: The Explicit Tape" Ft. Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, 42 Dugg & More

Get ready to hear about Nick Cannon's sexscapades in his new album. The media mogul has been heavily promoting Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, even kicking off the rollout with "Alone," a single reportedly about his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon would later explain that the track wasn't created to win her back, but it did catch the attention of their children, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
CELEBRITIES
People

Man Accused of Attacking Dave Chappelle Is a Rapper Who Once Released a Song Named After Comedian

The man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle during the comedian's stand-up set allegedly released a song named after Chappelle in the summer of 2020. While performing for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival Tuesday night, Chappelle, 48, was tackled and slammed onstage. Police have identified the alleged attacker as Isaiah Lee, 23, and charged Lee with felony assault with a deadly weapon, PEOPLE confirmed. He is being held in the custody of the LAPD's Hollywood Division on a $30,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

64K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy