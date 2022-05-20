Illinois health chief advises to avoid crowded indoor settings to keep COVID low

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois appears to have flattened, after eight straight weeks of increases. But even so, the state's top health official says there are still reasons for concern.

The COVID risk level in eight counties in Northern and Central Illinois has been elevated to "high." These include Boone, Stephenson, Winnebago, Lee, Peoria, Tazewell, Champaign and Ford counties.

Chicago-area counties are at "medium risk," but Acting State Public Health Director Amaal Tokars on Friday said that could change if people do not take steps to limit the spread of the virus by wearing masks in public indoor spaces.

“We should also be avoiding indoor crowded spaces, in this time where the weather is getting warmer and we can step outside and enjoy the weather,” she said.

Tokars also urged people to keep up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters and to seek medical care if they test positive for COVID or have symptoms.

Just over 40,000 new COVID cases were reported in Illinois over the past week, about the same as the previous week.

