Davenport, Iowa

Division St Reconstruction 12th to Locust

 6 days ago
Improvements to another major road are coming to Davenport. Watch for lane reductions followed by road closure on Division St between W 12th and Locust Streets beginning the week of May 23. Initially, the work zone will reduce travel to one lane in each direction between 12th and 15th Streets for utility coordination; this work will be followed by full closure of Division St at 15th St as reconstruction begins.

On the heels of reconstruction between 5th and 9th Streets in 2021, this street reconstruction project will include storm and sanitary sewer improvements and driveway approach and sidewalk updates. When reconstruction begins on Tuesday, May 31, Division St will be closed at 15th St for approximately one month. The following phase will allow for the re-opening of Division St to one northbound lane of travel only between W 12th and Locust Streets.

The project is estimated to be substantially complete by mid-October.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reconstruction#Traffic#Division St
