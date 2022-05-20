What’s happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) – Tri-Cities residents have plenty to look forward to this weekend, and News Channel 11 has a rundown of just a few to help kick off the summer.

Greeneville’s 27th annual Iris Festival boasts over 150 different vendors from a variety of art, craft, food and retail backgrounds. On May 21 and 22, attendees can visit South College Street and Academy Street to enjoy festival offerings or check out classic cars along South Main Street. Iris vendors will be registered and selling exotic flowers throughout the festival.

The 2nd Annual Keep Greene Beautiful walk will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday. Those interested in running can call 423-638-411 for more information.

Those looking for ink in the Tri-Cities have a clear destination this weekend: Bristol, Tennessee’s State Street Tattoo Fest. According to event organizers, more than 70 tattoo artists from around the nation will gather on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to present their work and create new pieces.

Entry tickets are $15 for a full day, and artists will be on-site from 2-10 p.m.

Big Stone Gap, Virginia’s gearing up for summer with the Lincoln Road Block Party set for Saturday. Starting off with a performance from Daniel Davis & Jonathan Short, the party will run from 6-9 p.m.

In addition to music, One Fine Food Truck will be on-site to provide tacos, and an outdoor bar will be prepared for partygoers. The event is free and open to the public.

For those with a more historic set of interests, the Heritage Alliance will host a set of tours through Telford homes that played an important role in the region alongside lunch. The event is sold out as of Friday evening.

Competition dog owners can show off their training and hard work this weekend through multiple events by the Greater Kingsport Kennel Club. All-breed shows are scheduled on May 21 and 22, as well as two Fast CAT speed events.

Several regional humane societies and animal shelters are gathering to discuss the issue of chaining dogs , and are hoping the public will attend to learn more about how to care for their animals.

Music and entertainment is slated for the event alongside local food trucks, vendors and food giveaways. Beginning at 11 a.m. in King Commons Park, pet owners can get connected with several resources like free vaccinations and microchips.

The 19th Annual Strawberry Festival is coming to Unicoi, and so are the crowds. In honor of donor and Scott’s Farms founder Wayne Scott, the town puts the event on each year. Taking place at Unicoi Elementary School, town officials encouraged strawberry fans to arrive as early as possible to enjoy the festivities and produce.

Big Truck Day

The Bristol, Tennessee Department of Parks & Recreation will host a meet-and-greet for the city’s heavy equipment at City Hall. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, kids and families can enjoy ice cream and face painting, speak with operators and interact with specialty vehicles used in city business. For those sensitive to noise, the first hour will be a quiet period.

Crafters, makers and artists will flock to Jonesborough on May 21 as part of the Mill Spring Maker’s Faire. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, visitors can find vendors set up along Spring Street and inside Mill Spring Park. Event organizers have released an extensive list of creators, including Toasted Ghost, Trail’s End Flower Farm, JC Syrup Shop and Bohicket Apothecary.

Reenactors are set to play out a pivotal battle in the mountains of Carter County, and the public is invited to stand on the sidelines. A 1776 clash between colonial forces and Cherokee fighters is the focus of Saturday and Sunday’s events, with over 200 members slated to fight at 10 a.m.

Before and after the battle, visitors can meet living history actors and shop with period-accurate vendors.

