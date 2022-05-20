Congratulations to Alyssa Jade Baker!

CULLMAN, Ala. – Illuminated by candles and overhead string lights crisscrossing 1st Avenue in the Warehouse District, Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism (CPRST) hosted its Dinner on First event on Thursday evening. The annual fundraiser, first held in 2016, has helped fund CPRST projects such as the Connected Park Project at Ingle Park which introduced Connected Playground, the city’s inclusive playground for children of all abilities. This year’s celebratory dinner will invest in Cullman’s 8,000 square foot skatepark, currently under construction on 2nd Avenue NE just north of Depot Park. “This is a special event for our community. There’s nothing else like...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO