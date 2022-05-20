ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goochland, VA

Personal property tax deadline for Goochland residents extended with interest payments, penalties waived

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Board of Supervisors announced on Thursday, May 19, that the deadline for residents to pay real estate and personal property taxes has been extended by almost two months.

Bills with an initial deadline of June 6, 2022, will now be due on August 1, 2022, without any penalty or required interest payments. The deadline extension applies to real estate, personal property and ad valorem taxes.

The Board’s decision was based on a substantial rise in value for real estate and personal property due to inflation. This increase in value has led to residents getting higher-than-anticipated tax bills.

In addition, the county also announced that the March 1 deadline for high mileage applications has been waived. Those who believe their vehicles have higher-than-average mileage may still file an application requesting a value deduction for their vehicles. If granted, the reduction of their vehicles’ value will lower the amount of tax due.

To comply with state law requirements, the Board will hold a public hearing during its meeting on July 5 to confirm its decision to waive the interest and penalty on tax payments received through Aug. 1.

Residents can pay their taxes in a number of ways, including in person, online, over the phone, by mail or using the drop box located outside the administration building of the Goochland Treasurer’s Office. More information is available on the county’s website . Residents can also call the Treasurer’s Office for assistance at 804-556-5806 , or email treasurer@goochlandva.us Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

cbs17

Virginia landscaping company owner arrested after refusing to pay employees over $45K in back wages

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Marshals arrested the owner of a landscaping company in Newport News after officials say he failed to pay his employees thousands of dollars. According to the Department of Labor, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia initially ordered Merryman Grounds Maintenance Inc. and its owner and president, David Merryman, to pay $45,846 in back wages and liquidated damages to employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
