Brownsville police have confirmed it was a Brownsville woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver who remains on the run. 41-year-old Joanna Cardenas was walking across Boca Chica Boulevard at Simpson Street when she was hit at around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police know the suspect vehicle was a white Chevrolet or GMC SUV that hit Cardenas and that it suffered some front-end damage, but they’re unsure of the model and model year, and don’t have a description of the driver.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO