ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot are urging each other to take steps to ease high gas prices by suspending fuel taxes. Maryland is looking at an automatic gas tax hike of 18% on July 1, raising the gas tax from $0.36 a gallon to $0.43. This is done to automatically adjust the gas tax to keep pace with the inflation rate.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO