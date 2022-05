When a baseball player steps into a clubhouse for the first time as a professional after years of training and competition, having invested thousands in gear, travel accommodations and league fees, a cascade of sunny pride most assuredly washes over their body. They likely excelled at the little league, high school and oftentimes college levels, but being paid to play the game they love is a whole other accomplishment — and a lengthy leap toward the status of a Major Leaguer, the ultimate goal. However, for many minor league players, the shine of that chest-out, head-high moment is quickly muddied by unsavory working conditions and scant compensation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO