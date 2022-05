TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In 1997 LaVette Miller was shot in the stomach, leaving her paralyzed for the rest of her life. Her shooter, Jimmy O. Brown, was tried and convicted of felonious assault. 25 years later Miller died at Toledo Hospital from sepsis according to the coroner. The death was ruled a homicide, leading some to wonder if Brown could be tried for murder.

