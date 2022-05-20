ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transit police search for man accused of lewd act

By Rosemary Ford
 4 days ago

Officials released a photo of the man, depicted in a red baseball cap. They're asking for the public's help with identifying him.

This man is suspected of a lewd act at the Haymarket T station.

Transit police are searching for a man accused of committing a lewd act on the Oak Grove platform at Haymarket T Station, according to a statement released Friday.

On Tuesday at 3:48 p.m., police said a female witness reported that she saw a man perform a lewd act on the platform.

If you know the whereabouts or identity of this man, contact the transit police’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050 or text an anonymous tip to 873873.

