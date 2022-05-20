ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia adds Kasparov and Khodorkovsky to 'foreign agents' list

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041oNg_0flBFqWd00
72nd Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the manga "Blitz" - Cannes, France, May 18, 2019. Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

May 20 (Reuters) - The Russian Justice Ministry on Friday added ex-world chess champion Garry Kasparov and former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, both prominent critics of the government, to the list of individuals acting as foreign agents, according the ministry's website.

The term "foreign agent" carries negative Soviet-era connotations.

According to the website, Ukraine was mentioned as a source of financing for Khodorkovsky, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It said Kasparov's funds have been sourced from Ukraine and the Human Rights Foundation.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin undergoes surgery to remove abdomen fluid, sources claim

Since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, all eyes have been on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Alongside fears of a third world war and nuclear war, curiosity about the Russian President's state of health is also mixed in. Speculation about Vladimir Putin's health. It has been rumoured for some time...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Garry Kasparov
Person
Mikhail Khodorkovsky
Daily Mail

Putin 'takes FULL control' of Russian invasion and 'orders officers to capture Zelensky's birthplace' - as former KGB agent says he is so paranoid he can 'be compared to Stalin' and probably has dementia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to have taken full control over the war in Ukraine and is making 'impossible demands' as his forces continue to assault the eastern Donbas region. Putin has assumed 'day-to-day control' over the conflict and has largely delegated the running of Russia to Prime Minister...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Agent#Ukraine#Soviet#Russian
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Chess
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia destroys hangars full of western weapons near Odessa

Russian high-precision missiles have hit a logistics centre at a military airfield near Ukraine’s Odessa which was used to deliver weaponry given to Kiev by the west, the Russian defence ministry said.The ministry said hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the US and European countries, were destroyed.Odessa governor Maksym Marchenko said a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.Meanwhile, a Ukrainian fighter in Mariupol has said up to 200 civilians remain trapped inside bunkers in the Azovstal steel works, despite an evacuation...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

444K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy