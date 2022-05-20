The Colorado Mammoths take on the San Diego Seals for game 2 of the West Conference Finals

The Colorado Mammoth are one win away from a trip to the NLL Finals (would be first since winning in 2006). They take on the San Diego Seals this Saturday for game 2 of the West Conference Finals. The West Conference Finals are a best of three series.

This is a heated rivalry that San Diego has gotten the best of over the last three years – Mammoth out to a hot start in the series and captured the third of three regular season matchups (dropped the first two). Several members of San Diego’s front office staff and Seals players themselves formerly worked/played for the Mammoth, so this is a rivalry on many levels!

Come cheer on your Colorado Mammoths this Saturday and tickets are still available on the Colorado Mammoth website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.