A Bowie State student has received a Tony nomination for his performance in “MJ: The Musical,” CBS New York reports. Myles Frost is a student at Bowie State University, the oldest HBCU in Maryland. Recently, the 22-year-old made his Broadway debut, starring as Michael Jackson in the new production, “MJ: The Musical.” The show has received rave reviews, many praising Frost for his uncanny resemblance to Jackson on stage. Now, the Maryland native has received a Tony nominee for his work, the first of many to come if this show is any indicator.

BOWIE, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO