ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Four-star prospect signs with Vol hoops

By Reece Van Haaften
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xa54g_0flBEnEJ00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee announced Friday that four-star guard prospect D.J. Jefferson signed with the basketball program.

“D.J. is a lot of fun to be around,” Barnes said. “He’s got an engaging personality and infectious positive energy. That energy really translates to the basketball court. He’s an exciting player in transition who loves getting out in the open court. D.J. is also a high-level defender with big shoulders and a long wingspan. I think Tennessee fans will love getting to know him and watching him compete.”

Five-star prospect commits to Tennessee basketball over Auburn, USC

Jefferson attended Minnesota Preparatory Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was rated the nation’s 45th overall prospect by On3.

The native of Richardson, Texas, initially signed with Tulsa in November but was released and reopened his recruitment following a coaching change.

Indiana State transfer commits to Tennessee

Jefferson joins incoming guard B.J. Edwards and forward Julian Phillips as UT’s prep signees in the Class of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

Related
utsports.com

Transfer Gabriele Brancatelli Signs With Tennessee

Rising sophomore Gabriele Brancatelli has signed an institutional aid agreement with Tennessee and will join the Vols' men's tennis team for the 2022-23 season. "We are really looking forward to coaching Gabriele," associate head coach James McKie said. "He is going to bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm into our program. He's a talented player, great athlete and will develop quickly. He will be guided by older players and thrive under the internal leadership coming back next year."
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the McGhee Tyson Airport announced that American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for just one weekend in October. The non-stop flights were for Oct. 7 and 9, for the University of Tennessee game against Louisiana State University for the first...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Minnesota State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Knoxville, TN
College Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Removes NIT Banner From Thompson-Boling Arena

Opposing fans have often ridiculed the National Invitational Tournament appearances banner at Thompson-Boling Arena over the years. As the tournament’s popularity and importance has waned over the decades with the expansion of the NCAA Tournament, rival fans and media alike poked fun at a banner celebrating not making the NCAA Tournament.
KNOXVILLE, TN
waewradio.com

Tennessee Volunteer Atheletics Acheive Milestone in SEC

Tennessee Volunteer Athletics makes milestone acheivment this weekend. The University of Tennessee became the only school in the SEC to have a .500 winning percentage or better in every major sport this past season. Tennessee had a Win percentage of .672 beating out Florida (.595), Arkansas (.583) and Georgira (.571)....
TENNESSEE STATE
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Pitcher Earns SEC Freshman of the Year Award

The SEC has officially announced the awards for the 2022 college baseball regular season. Amidst a number of awards and selections won by Tennessee on Monday, Tennessee freshman pitcher Drew Beam has been named the 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year. In addition, Beam was also an All-SEC Second Team...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State#Jefferson#Ut#Nexstar Media Inc
wvlt.tv

Farragut quintuplets graduate from high school, plan to move onto college

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quintuplets in Farragut graduated from high school on Sunday and have plans to go to college in the fall. Willem, Sean, Ashley, Izzy and Meghan van Tol are five brothers and sisters. All of them were born on Jan. 14, 2004 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. They were the first quintuplets born in Tennessee.
FARRAGUT, TN
wvlt.tv

Blue Haven Motel torn down

Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall. American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for the fall to accommodate Vols fans headed to Death Valley. Kingsport man missing after he told his mother he was getting on Greyhound bus in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Josiah-Jordan James to return for senior season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee senior guard Josiah-Jordan James intends to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Tennessee. The news was first reported by CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein and later confirmed by a University of Tennessee spokesperson. James was a vital leader in the Vols SEC Tournament title run. He averaged 10.3 […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Lady Vols shut out Oregon State to move on to the Knoxville Regional Finals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Stellar pitching and timely hitting helped Tennessee advance to the Knoxville Regional Finals to blank Oregon State, 3-0. Lady Vols Ace Ashley Rogers started in the circle and tossed a near-perfect game. The Tennessee native pitched a complete game and only gave up two hits while striking out eight batters on 88 […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
wcyb.com

Tennessee High softball heads to the state tournament for the first time in school history

The Tennessee High softball team advance to the Class AAA State tournament for the first time in school history, after beating Carter 14-4 on Saturday. The Vikings advanced to the Sub-State round a season ago, but came up one win short. Not this season. Tennessee High put Saturday's game out of reach early, jumping out to a 9-0 lead.
WATE

Multiple area teams punch tickets to state on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five boys soccer teams and three softball teams are headed to state with wins on Saturday. SOCCER AAA Bearden 4, Science Hill 1 West 0 , Dobyns Bennett 0 (West won 4-2 in PKs) AA Austin East 6, Tennessee 0 A Gatlinburg-Pittman 1, Loudon 0 Alcoa 3, Oneida 1 SOFTBALL AAAA […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

TSSAA Spring Fling schedules and brackets

(WCYB) — There will be 14 schools from Northeast Tennessee represented in Murfreesboro as part of the TSSAA's Spring Fling. The state tournaments begin on Tuesday. You can view the complete schedules of each tournament by clicking on the links for each classification below. Baseball. Tennessee High vs Tullahoma...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rocks Tennessee; Serves as Reminder to Larger Regional Quake Threat

A mild 2.6 earthquake rocked the area outside of Knoxville, Tennessee overnight last night. According to USGS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 9 km just over 5 miles from the town of Garland in the eastern portion of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake measured in Tennessee this month. Last week, 3 earthquakes struck the state: a 2.1 near Ridgely and both a 2.0 and 1.6 near Tiptonville. Earthquakes that hit nearby in Missouri, Georgia, and Arkansas were also felt in the state over the last 2 weeks. While these earthquakes are light and scattered around the Tennessee, scientists want people prepare should something far stronger strike.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy