Four-star prospect signs with Vol hoops

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee announced Friday that four-star guard prospect D.J. Jefferson signed with the basketball program.

“D.J. is a lot of fun to be around,” Barnes said. “He’s got an engaging personality and infectious positive energy. That energy really translates to the basketball court. He’s an exciting player in transition who loves getting out in the open court. D.J. is also a high-level defender with big shoulders and a long wingspan. I think Tennessee fans will love getting to know him and watching him compete.”

Jefferson attended Minnesota Preparatory Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was rated the nation’s 45th overall prospect by On3.

The native of Richardson, Texas, initially signed with Tulsa in November but was released and reopened his recruitment following a coaching change.

Jefferson joins incoming guard B.J. Edwards and forward Julian Phillips as UT’s prep signees in the Class of 2022.

