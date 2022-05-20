ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

New Bern man sentenced to 18 years after drug conviction

By Office of Michael Easley Jr., US Attorney, Eastern District of NC
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YpCMV_0flBENTX00

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Jonathan Pak, 36, of Craven County, was sentenced to 216 months in prison for the distribution of approximately five kilograms of methamphetamine, two and a half kilograms of cocaine, more than 390 grams of heroin and 160 grams of fentanyl.

According to court documents, evidence presented in court and other documents, from December 2019, up to and including January 2020, the United States Postal Service (USPS) seized two packages each containing one pound of methamphetamine, and one package containing half a kilogram of cocaine addressed to addresses associated with Pak.  Additionally, ATF agents discovered that Pak had received 34 packages from October 2018 until January 2020 to various addresses.

On January 20, 2021, Craven County Sheriff’s Deputies and New Bern Police Detectives, working with ATF, made a controlled purchase from Pak of 16 grams of heroin in the Academy Sports parking lot in New Bern, North Carolina.  On January 26, 2021, Detectives made a traffic stop of Pak following a sale Pak made of a quantity of heroin in the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot in New Bern.  Law enforcement recovered more than 900 grams of methamphetamine, 160 grams of fentanyl and more than 100 grams of heroin.

This is part of operation “Fighting Jelly Fish” which is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launders, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Department of Homeland Security, United States Postal Service, the Craven and Onslow County Sheriffs’ Office and the New Bern and Kinston Police Departments investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to 18 years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl

Jonathan Pak, 36, of Craven County, was sentenced to 216 months in prison for the distribution of approximately five kilograms of methamphetamine, two and a half kilograms of cocaine, more than 390 grams of heroin and 160 grams of fentanyl, according to a Friday, May 20, 2022 press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Port City United employee fired after arrest as ‘accessory’ to fatal Wilmington shooting

The charges against Rone’Quia Harris stem from a shooting incident in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 26. Wilmington Police Department (WPD) officers responded to a shots-fired call around 1:30 a.m. and found 45-year-old Tammy Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound that proved to be fatal, despite the work of emergency crews. That same day, 30-year-old Keisha Baldwin of Wilmington was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department issues scam alert

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) posted on social media that it is experiencing a high incidence of reports about a phone scam. Victims receive a phone call from a person, claiming to be a loved one, who has been involved in a traffic accident where a pregnant female was injured. The victim says they have been arrested for DWI and need money to avoid going to jail.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
Craven County, NC
Crime & Safety
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Craven County, NC
foxwilmington.com

Pender County deputy sued for killing unarmed man in Duplin County

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) – A law enforcement officer is being sued in federal court by the family of a person he killed while working as a sheriff’s deputy in Duplin County. The same deputy, Jhon Dragocastano, later went on to shoot and kill a man after taking a job with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Suspicious death investigated by Greenville police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say they are investigating a suspicious death this afternoon. A police department spokeswoman said their officers were doing a welfare check at a home on Spring Forest Road when they discovered a body. They said that based on evidence found at the home,...
GREENVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday night, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. on Chicken Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The vehicle was traveling south on Chicken Road when it crossed the center line, ran off the road […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Organized Crime#Dea#Drug Distribution#Street Gang#Atf#Craven County Sheriff#Ocdetf
cbs17

Hope Mills woman found with fentanyl, meth during traffic stop, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C.(WNCN) – A 30-year-old Hope Mills woman faces felony charges after the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said she had meth and fentanyl in her car. On May 20, members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s detective division, narcotics Division, and Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting traffic patrols when they witnessed a car make a traffic violation just before midnight.
HOPE MILLS, NC
WNCT

Jailhouse informant’s lie about the Brittanee Drexel case has forever changed Timothy Taylor’s life — Is it time for reform?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For years, the public believed that Timothy Taylor was involved in kidnapping, sexually assaulting, killing and dumping a missing teen’s body in an alligator pit. The problem — none of it was true.  “The case of what happened to Timothy Taylor is really tragic, but it is not uncommon,” said […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foxwilmington.com

Woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn baby in trash can

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A woman who pleaded guilty Monday to abandoning her newborn baby in a trash can in Wilmington in 2020 will spend 16-20 years in prison. Maryuri Macedo, 23, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, intentional child abuse – serious bodily injury and negligent child abuse – serious bodily injury.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Residents urged to have security system to protect home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Before you hit the road, or board the plane for your next vacation this summer, you might want to make sure you have a good home security system. Sgt. Lee Darnell with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says any home security system regardless of what brand or vendor they are, will […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County woman's home damaged in truck crash

An Onslow County woman's home was badly damaged after a truck crashed into his over the weekend. Onslow County woman’s home damaged in truck crash. National Beach Safety Week is being observed along …. Veterans’ job fair held in Onslow County. ‘This is eternal’: Blue Star Memorial unveiled...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest Police arrest Kinston man in connection with downtown shooting of boy in broad daylight

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a Kinston man for his role in the shooting of a boy in broad daylight at a downtown Wake Forest intersection. Town spokesman Bill Crabtree said Tuesday that Shyheem Vamel Tyleek Isler, 21, was arrested Monday on a charge of aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.
WAKE FOREST, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Elizabeth City man killed in crash, second driver hospitalized

Update: This May 23 fatal accident between two Ford Super Duty trucks has claimed the life of 48-year-old Elizabeth City resident Kenneth Hudson Jr., while the driver of the other truck, 18-year-old Moyock resident Tessa Henry, has undergone surgery in Norfolk General Hospital, according to information from Trooper Ryan Homer of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Bladen Journal

Search warrant nets 2 drug arrests

ELIZABETHTOWN — A search warrant served on Tuesday along the 400 block of Center Road in Elizabethtown resulted in two arrests on various drug charges. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant following complaints from area residents about alleged narcotics activity. According to a Sheriff’s Office report,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy