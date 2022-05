The St. Louis Cardinals placed catcher Yadier Molina on the bereavement list Monday. The Cardinals called up Ivan Herrera from Triple-A Memphis on Monday in a corresponding roster move. Herrera is expected to be the primary backup to Andrew Knizner while Molina is away from the club. Knizner is starting on Monday against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Molina will also be ineligible for Tuesday's game against Toronto.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO