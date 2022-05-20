ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spirit Halloween' Images Reveal the Eerie Film Based on the Famous Costume Store

By Aidan King
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month it was announced that Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook would be starring in Spirit Halloween, a film centered around the titular Halloween pop-up store. Now, Variety is reporting some brand-new plot details of the film, as well as some first look photos. When Spirit Halloween was...

Collider

10 Badass Women In Anime That Stole The Entire Show

A badass person can be hard to deal with, a person who's viewed by many as tough, uncompromising, and strong-willed. Some may even be risk-takers with an ill-tempered attitude. From a different standpoint, badass people are dandy vanguards in thinking outside the box, exemplifying independence like a medal of honor everyone's envious of.
Collider

How 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan' Is the Franchise's Most Human Story

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is the Citizen Kane of Trek films. Few Trekkies would argue that it is the best film in the entire franchise. While the saga has been uneven, The Wrath of Khan exemplifies the best of what Trek can be. It features just the right mix of action, suspense, emotion, and humor that had made The Original Series so beloved in the first place. Of course, The Wrath of Khan is best known for its titular villain, played memorably by Ricardo Montalbán.
Collider

How ‘One Hour Photo’ Foresaw the Dangers of Idolizing So-Called Perfection

“No one ever takes a photograph of something they want to forget.” It may have been 20 years since we were treated to those wise words, courtesy of an eerie Robin Williams voiceover, but now, in a world of social media, Mark Romanek’s One Hour Photo couldn’t feel more relevant. In what was one of Williams’ most standout performances, he plays Seymour "Sy" Parrish, who works as a photo technician at the local department store. Living a solitary existence, we see a man who is yearning for more in life and soon starts to become obsessed with a woman named Nina (Connie Nielsen), and her family photos over the years. Plastering their family snaps all over his wall at home, his preoccupation with their “perfect” suburban life takes on an increasingly dangerous form. However, things turn extremely dark when Sy discovers Nina’s husband, Will (Michael Vartan), is having an affair. In an instant, this seemingly perfect image with which he has become enamored is shattered, triggering traumas from his own past, and ultimately leading to a revenge-driven breakdown.
Collider

‘Garfield’: Samuel L. Jackson Joins Chris Pratt in Upcoming Animated Movie on the Iconic Comic Strip Cat

There are a lot of exciting new animated projects coming in the near future. One of the more interesting ones is Alcon Entertainment’s new Garfield film with Chris Pratt voicing the titular character. Now the film has just found its next cast member. Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove announced that Samuel L. Jackson has joined Garfield. Jackson will be playing Garfield’s father, Vic, who is a new character created specifically for this film.
Collider

Dr. Strange 2: 10 Best Non-MCU Movies With Multiverses Of Their Own

When Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) opening the gateway to the multiverse, the consequences of such dimension-shattering decisions have come to fruition in the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Directed by the king of low-budget horror...
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES

