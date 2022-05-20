‘Spirit Halloween' Images Reveal the Eerie Film Based on the Famous Costume Store

“No one ever takes a photograph of something they want to forget.” It may have been 20 years since we were treated to those wise words, courtesy of an eerie Robin Williams voiceover, but now, in a world of social media, Mark Romanek’s One Hour Photo couldn’t feel more relevant. In what was one of Williams’ most standout performances, he plays Seymour "Sy" Parrish, who works as a photo technician at the local department store. Living a solitary existence, we see a man who is yearning for more in life and soon starts to become obsessed with a woman named Nina (Connie Nielsen), and her family photos over the years. Plastering their family snaps all over his wall at home, his preoccupation with their “perfect” suburban life takes on an increasingly dangerous form. However, things turn extremely dark when Sy discovers Nina’s husband, Will (Michael Vartan), is having an affair. In an instant, this seemingly perfect image with which he has become enamored is shattered, triggering traumas from his own past, and ultimately leading to a revenge-driven breakdown.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 1 DAY AGO