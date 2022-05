A couple of trash pick-up companies in Lincoln County – Thompson Sanitation and Dahl Disposal – are headed toward raising their rates if the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners allow it. Both companies didn’t get a rate hike in a long while so they’re looking for a rate boost from customers – right around 9 to 10% or so. Final decision on the new rates will be determined next week by the Board of Commissioners..

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO