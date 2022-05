Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Bellinger extended his hitting streak to five games in Monday's series opener, but the Dodgers are giving him a breather on Tuesday. This is only the second time all season that Bellinger isn't in the lineup. Chris Taylor is shifting to center field while Gavin Lux moves out to left. Max Muncy is moving to second base and batting fifth. Justin Turner is returning to the lineup to start on third base and bat sixth.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO