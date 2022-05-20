ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire County, NH

Heat Advisory issued for Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Merrimack by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 11:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bennington, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 18:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bennington; Windham The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Washington County in east central New York Eastern Rensselaer County in east central New York Bennington County in southern Vermont Windham County in southern Vermont * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 622 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Salem to near Pittsfield, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Bennington, North Adams, Brattleboro, Hoosick Falls, Arlington, Londonderry, Townshend, Salem, Manchester, Stratton, Adams, Williamstown, Shaftsbury, Pownal, Cheshire, Dorset, Berlin, Wilmington and Cambridge. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Androscoggin, Aroostook, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Aroostook; Franklin; Kennebec; Oxford; Penobscot; Piscataquis; Somerset SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 262 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ME . MAINE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDROSCOGGIN AROOSTOOK FRANKLIN KENNEBEC OXFORD PENOBSCOT PISCATAQUIS SOMERSET
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 18:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Central Franklin County in western Massachusetts Northwestern Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 655 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Becket, or 7 miles southeast of Pittsfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Westfield, Holyoke, Amherst, Northampton, Easthampton, Southampton, Hadley, Sunderland, Hatfield, Williamsburg, Huntington, Leverett, Russell, Westhampton, Whately, Chester, Blandford, Chesterfield, Worthington and Goshen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Essex; Middlesex; Norfolk; Plymouth; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts Southern Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts Southeastern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts North central Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 458 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dover, or near Natick, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Newton, Somerville, Framingham, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Weymouth, Revere, Arlington, Everett, Woburn, Braintree, Chelsea, Natick, Randolph and Watertown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESSEX COUNTY, MA

