Heat Advisory issued for Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Merrimack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 18:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bennington; Windham The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Washington County in east central New York Eastern Rensselaer County in east central New York Bennington County in southern Vermont Windham County in southern Vermont * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 622 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Salem to near Pittsfield, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Bennington, North Adams, Brattleboro, Hoosick Falls, Arlington, Londonderry, Townshend, Salem, Manchester, Stratton, Adams, Williamstown, Shaftsbury, Pownal, Cheshire, Dorset, Berlin, Wilmington and Cambridge. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO