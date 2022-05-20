ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Albemarle, Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Augusta by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-21 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Albemarle; Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Clarke; Culpeper; Eastern Highland; Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax; Frederick; Greene; King George; Madison; Nelson; Northern...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in central Maryland Southwestern Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 334 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Point Of Rocks, or 9 miles southwest of Harry Grove Stadium, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Frederick, Harry Grove Stadium, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, New Market, Point Of Rocks, Linganore-Bartonsville, Adamstown, Jefferson, Buckeystown, Monrovia, Rosemont, Ijamsville, Doubs, Park Mills, Petersville, Tuscarora and Taylorstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 20:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for west central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Butler; Clarion; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Indiana; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT WESTERN INDIANA...SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER...EASTERN ALLEGHENY...WESTMORELAND...ARMSTRONG...SOUTHEASTERN CLARION AND NORTHERN FAYETTE COUNTIES THROUGH 900 PM EDT At 830 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm outflow along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Shanor- Northvue to near Fairdale. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Penn Hills, Monroeville, Greensburg, McKeesport, Jeannette, Latrobe, Connellsville, Vandergrift, Kittanning, Apollo, Rimersburg, and Plum. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 41 and 57. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 47 and 93. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 80 and 84. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

