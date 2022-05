There were a lot of very good wide receivers on the move this offseason. The free-agent class was deep, stars were traded and the 2022 NFL Draft class set records for the number of wide receivers that were selected. There are still several solid veterans available in free agency. Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr. But, another veteran that should be garnering some interest is Indianapolis Colts’ veteran free agent TY Hilton.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO