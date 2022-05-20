Coaches Corner with Jay Enderson Head Coach of the Albert Lea Baseball team

This past February, Tony and Shannon Paulson sat with their son, Charlie, through countless doctor’s appointments at the Mayo Clinic. It was then that Charlie received the formal diagnosis of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Charlie’s oncology team laid out his treatment plan. He would undergo six months of chemotherapy, receiving his chemo every other week for a total of 12 rounds. Charlie, a 2019 Kasson-Mantorville graduate, is now the owner/operator of Paulson Excavating. Charlie, who is known for his hard work ethic and love of the outdoors, has had to adjust his daily schedule to doctor’s appointment, chemotherapy, medication adjustments, lab draws, and quite simply... resting.
Comments / 0