ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Coaches Corner with Jay Enderson Head Coach of the Albert Lea Baseball team

myalbertlea.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron talks with Jay about a...

www.myalbertlea.com

Comments / 0

Related
myalbertlea.com

Tiger Boys take 3rd overall in the Big Nine in Boys Golf, Northfield wins the conference

The Albert Lea Boys Golf team finished 3rd in their Big 9 conference final match on Monday at Austin Country Club. That finish put them in 3rd for the final conference standings as well. They went into the match tied for first with Northfield and Rochester Mayo. Northfield finished with a team score of 314, Mayo with 319 and Albert Lea ended with 324. Albert Lea was led by senior Tucker McKinney who had the second lowest score out of the 72 player field with a 76. He was followed by Archie Nelson, Drew Teeter and Tim Chalmers with scores of 80, 82 and 86 respectively.
ALBERT LEA, MN
myalbertlea.com

Lake Mills Boys Golf Team in first after Day 1 of State Tournament, Berger leads the individuals

(From KGLO Radio) A pair of north-central Iowa golfers are on top of the leaderboard after Monday’s first round of the Class 1A boys state golf tournament in Ames. Bennett Berger of Lake Mills leads the field after a 5-over 76. Tim Castle of Newman is second with a 7-over 78. Also from the area in the top ten after the opening day are Nolan Reser of North Butler, who is tied for seventh with an 85, and Garrett Ham of Lake Mills, who is tied for ninth with an 86. Lake Mills is the team leader after the first day with a 351. Akron-Westfield is one stroke off in second place, East Buchanan is third with a 359, while North Butler is 16 shots off the pace in fourth place with a 367. State Tournament wraps up today in Ames.
LAKE MILLS, IA
ohsmagnet.com

Erickson ends her era at OHS

After 36 years of teaching in Owatonna, Ms. Susan Erickson is set on a journey to retire this spring. Ms. Erickson is retiring from teaching as a Developmental Adapted Physical Education teacher at OHS and throughout the Owatonna school district. Ms. Erickson got into teaching after receiving her Bachelor’s degree...
OWATONNA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Albert Lea, MN
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Albert Lea, MN
Sports
City
Austin, TX
KEYC

Community shows support for Busters Bar and Grill on final weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s been an eventful weekend at Busters Bar and Grill. The bar announced Saturday morning that the restaurant will permanently close after the weekend, with the owner of the building redeveloping the space, and relocation not being an option. After that, the restaurant remained full, with...
MANKATO, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Wins Big Money At Diamond Jo Casino

Earlier this month we told you about an Osage, Iowa man, only identified as Shane, who won $53,000 at Diamond Jo Casino. The casino, located just off of I-35 right south of the Minnesota border, has more than 800 slot machines and over 20 table games available including live craps and roulette. Shane was playing Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ slot game when he hit big.
OSAGE, IA
KEYC

Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Buster’s Sports Bar and Grill is closing its doors after 25 years in business. Owner Rachael Hansen-Miller announced in a Facebook status Saturday morning that Sunday will be its last day open. According to the post, the property’s owner is redeveloping the space, and relocating...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Albert Lea Baseball
KIMT

Diamond Jo announces $100,000 in jackpots awarded in May

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota man had a lucky Friday the 13th at the Diamond Jo Casino in Worth County. The visitor from Owatonna won a $62,000 progressive jackpot playing the “Galaxy Gaming 21+3” table game. The casino says the player wins their 21+3 wager if their two cards, plus the dealer's up-card, form a three-card poker hand of a straight or better.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

An Exclusive Look At Minnesota’s First 5-Star Hotel

Originally published on May 22 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the first one ever in Minnesota. Yes, there is a list of impressive companies here, but for some reason, there’s never been a five-star hotel — until now. Four Seasons Minneapolis opens June 1. A five-star hotel sounds kind of intimidating, but the leaders say they are going to make this into a community center for all. Until now, no one has seen inside. WCCO is bringing you the very first public look. You may have seen it from the outside, but this is the first look inside. And it’s quite a sight to see. “This is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
winonaradio.com

Hutchinson Firm Purchases Winona Gas Station

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-A Hutchinson, Minnesota-based firm has purchased a gas station in Winona. Sale documents indicate Rudra Mankato LLC. bought the Severson Sinclair gas station at 952 Mankato Ave. for $1.3 million. All land and buildings were included in the sale, and no new construction is planned.
WINONA, MN
KIMT

New activities director hired for Austin Public Schools

AUSTIN, Minn. - A new activities director has been named for the Austin public school district. Katie Raso Carter is a graduate of Austin High School and competed in volleyball, basketball, and golf as a student. Carter earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Wisconsin – River Falls in addition to a Master of Education in Teaching and Learning and a K-12 Principal license from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. Since 2001, she has worked in Physical Education in the South Washington County School district.
dodgecountyindependent.com

Charlie Paulson benefit Saturday at Mantorville Saloon

This past February, Tony and Shannon Paulson sat with their son, Charlie, through countless doctor’s appointments at the Mayo Clinic. It was then that Charlie received the formal diagnosis of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Charlie’s oncology team laid out his treatment plan. He would undergo six months of chemotherapy, receiving his chemo every other week for a total of 12 rounds. Charlie, a 2019 Kasson-Mantorville graduate, is now the owner/operator of Paulson Excavating. Charlie, who is known for his hard work ethic and love of the outdoors, has had to adjust his daily schedule to doctor’s appointment, chemotherapy, medication adjustments, lab draws, and quite simply... resting.
MANTORVILLE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Gorgeous Lakefront Home For Sale In Rochester Comes With A Boat!

Almost Million-Dollar Home for Sale in Rochester Sits on a Lake And Comes with a Boat!. If you've been thinking about getting a cabin because you want to live on a lake in Minnesota or Wisconsin, well, hold that thought. A house just went on the real estate market in Rochester, Minnesota for just under $1 million and it is HUGE but it also has a perk...it sits on a lake AND it comes with a boat. Yes, lakefront property in Rochester AND you get a boat.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mitchell Co. authorities ID man killed in weekend crash

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa. - Authorities in Mitchell County have identified a man killed in a weekend traffic accident. The sheriff’s office said Jason Huisman, 37, of Stacyville, was traveling south on Quail Ave. and 440th St. when his vehicle entered the ditch and rolled. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Family fight leads to brawl outside Byron bar

(ABC 6 News) - A woman was detained, but no arrests were made after a Saturday night/Sunday morning brawl outside The Compadres in Byron. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office sent one officer to The Compadres Saturday evening, May 21, after bar staff called for support at closing time, due to disorderly behavior and some fears of conflict.
BYRON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy