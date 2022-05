Delaware Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle presented diplomas to the Delaware Citizens Academy Class of 2022 in a City Hall ceremony this week. A total of 19 graduates received diplomas after completing the four-month Academy consisting of 20 hours of instruction about city operations and departments. The Academy’s nine sessions ran from February to late May. The classes were held twice a month. Enrollment was free.

DELAWARE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO