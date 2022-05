CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - David Brian Lewis, 80, of Cutler, OH passed on May 19, 2022 at home with Karlie, the Shriver Hospice nurse, his wife Sandy, and Jake the Jack Russell by his bed. Jake laid on Dave’s bed until the Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society came. He will be cremated and there will not be a funeral. If you want to show your respect with memory notes and cards to Sandy it will be appreciated (2907 Burnett Rd, Cutler, OH 45724).

CUTLER, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO