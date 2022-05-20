ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Johnson County Direct Assistance Program application closes at noon Monday, May 23, 2022

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson County’s Direct Assistance Program application period closes at noon on Monday, May 23, 2022. Johnson County residents who are low- to moderate-income with documented hardship due to COVID-19 are invited to apply for a $1,400 emergency...

Western Iowa Today

Repairs To Arson Damaged Bridge In Ottumwa Set It On Fire Again

(Ottumwa, IA) Workers starting to repair arson damage from December to a pedestrian bridge in Ottumwa accidentally set the bridge on fire again. Ottumwa Fire Chief Tony Miller told K-Y-O-U/T-V says sparks from the workers Monday set the Wabash pedestrian bridge on fire. Miller says it took an hour and a half to put out the new fire. The bridge closed after the suspicious fire in December that remains unsolved.
OTTUMWA, IA
multihousingnews.com

RHP Buys Iowa MHC Portfolio for $69M

The three-property collection comprises 723 homesites and brings the company’s nationwide collection to 315 assets. After recently expanding its presence in Delaware, RHP Properties has acquired three manufactured housing communities in Iowa. Public records show Brenton Communities sold the 723-homesite portfolio for a combined $69.3 million. The purchase of the all-age properties brings the company’s portfolio in the state to four. Nationally, the buyer now owns 315 assets.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Based Restaurant Company to Add Location in Coralville

A popular restaurant has announced they'll be opening a new location in one of the busiest areas of Coralville. Barrel House Upscale Tavern has been expanding fast recently, after opening its first location in downtown Davenport in 2011. That location is preparing to reopen after being remodeled. Early this month,...
CORALVILLE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Schools May No Longer Serve Free Breakfast and Lunch

Over the course of the pandemic, a federal program was created to give free (or reduced price) breakfast and lunches to Iowa students. This might be one of the few positive things to come from a pandemic that shut down the entire world. Sadly, those free breakfast and lunches could be coming to a close at the end of June.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids men arrested for overnight theft at Iowa City auto shop

Two Cedar Rapids men have been arrested after allegedly stealing tires from an Iowa City auto shop overnight. Iowa City Police were called to Meza Auto on Stevens Drive just after 1am Saturday for two subjects believed to be stealing catalytic converters. The suspects’ vehicle, a 2003 Hyundai Elantra, was pulled over on Gilbert Street near Highway 6 just before 1:15am. The driver, 33-year-old Jason Smith of 7th Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of drug impairment and was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, three men were sentenced for selling vehicles on the internet after re-placing the vehicles’ odometers in order to sell the vehicles at a higher price. 50-year-old Jerret Schreiber from Parkersburg, 33-year-old David Stangeland from Cedar Falls, and 36-year-old Dustin Arends from New...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Marshalltown Man Arrested on Drug Charges

On November 9, 2021, Knoxville Police were notified that a vape device was found on a juvenile female at Knoxville High School. On November 10 it was discovered that the device was a THC vapor device. During the investigation, police learned that the juvenile met a 21-year-old male at the Knoxville Recreation Center, drove around, went to Marion County Park, then was dropped off in the student parking lot on the westside of Knoxville High School. The juvenile admitted she was using the vape device and was told it had THC in it. The juvenile said she felt the effects and described them to the male on Facebook messenger. Officers questioned 21-year-old Derion Grandstaff of Marshalltown. He denied his involvement and denied any recent drug use but did admit to using THC in the past. The vape device was sent to the DCI Crime Lab and came back indicating preparations of cannabis. The Facebook messages were reviewed and it was determined there was enough evidence and a warrant was issued for Grandstaff’s arrest. Grandstaff was arrested on May 23 and charged with Providing a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance to a person under the age of 18, a Class B Felony.
KNOXVILLE, IA
K92.3

Waverly Restaurant Closes Its Doors After Two Decades

A Waverly restaurant that has been around for decades is officially closing its doors for good. The past two years have been a tough one for the food and service industry. With the pandemic changing the way we go out to eat and labor shortages galore; it has not been an easy time to be in the industry.
WAVERLY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man arrested for 2nd OWI after being found passed out with vehicle on sidewalk

Reportedly being found passed out behind the wheel and parked on a sidewalk has led to 2nd OWI charges against a Cedar Rapids man. Iowa City police officers came upon 45-year-old LaShaun Perry of North Towne Court Northeast just before 7am Sunday in the 1000 block of South First Avenue, after he was called in for being passed out with his Dodge Durango on the sidewalk.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of forging found check

An Iowa City man who allegedly found a check reportedly made it out to himself, bilking the victim and their bank out of $1350. Police say 28-year-old Michael Preslicka of Plum Street is seen on surveillance video inside the Veridan Credit Union branch on 2nd Street in Coralville the afternoon of January 25th handing the check to a teller and getting the money back in cash. The victim told authorities that he doesn’t know Preslicka and didn’t write a check out to him.
IOWA CITY, IA
homegrowniowan.com

Why lilacs in Iowa turned a whiter shade of pale

Numerous Iowa gardeners have noticed a change in the color of their lilacs this spring. Normally purple lilacs, to quote Procol Harum, turned a whiter shade of pale. The perfumed blossoms, a springtime favorite, still carried their fragrant scent, but didn’t look as colorful as in previous years. Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Driveway Accident Kills Iowa 2-Year-Old, Identity Released

Vehicles are big, but kids are small. If you think you can see everything around you, perhaps you should think again. Despite such advancements in vehicle technology as the backup camera where you can see (and hear) what's behind you without even turning your eyes off the wheel, a national nonprofit group has uncovered a startling statistic, stating an average of about 50 children a week get run over in their own driveway.
BAXTER, IA
KCRG.com

Two juveniles hurt in ATV crash west of Manchester

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two juveniles were hurt when they were involved in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Saturday, according to state officials. At around 12:33 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of an ATV crash in the 1300 block of 220th Street, located west of Manchester in Delaware County. Troopers believe that the ATV was traveling west on a piece of property nearby, rolling and injuring the driver and the passenger. Both of the victims were under the age of 18.
MANCHESTER, IA

