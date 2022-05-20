ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

Jackson County woman steals Social Security benefits

By Will Carroll
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Jackson County woman pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining Social Security benefits.

According to court documents, Monique Ann Casto, of Kenna, unlawfully collected $41,166 in Social Security Survivor’s Insurance Benefits payments. These payments were collected on behalf of a minor child after losing custody of that child.

Casto began receiving the benefits in March 2006 for the care of a child as the child’s representative payee.

These Social Security representative payee benefits were based on income and living arrangements. The benefits required that the SSA money received be used for the well-being of the child.

Casto failed to disclose that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources took custody of the minor child on June 23, 2015, and that her parental rights were terminated in May 2016. Casto continued to collect benefits unlawfully from June 2015 through August 2019.

Casto faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,00 fine.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

WSAZ

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

WOWK 13 News

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

