One of the biggest moments in most teenagers lives is making their college decision. At the beginning of senior year you start applying to colleges and receiving acceptance letters, you take campus visits, and slowly start to dwindle your list down to just a few. As the spring rolls through and summer approaches everyone begins to sign letters of intent to play sports in college and others are starting to announce where they will be studying academically. Where do you go? How do you present your decision? This teen in Michigan had a very clever idea, but to the dismay of her parents.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO