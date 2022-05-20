Green River Drift wins legal battle

ALISHA L. BELL, ) The current address of Derek Thompson, Defendant, is unknown. The Defendant is being notified that a Verified Complaint for Divorce, Civil Action No, 8917, has been filed in the Wyoming District Court for the Third Judicial District, located at 21 South Tyler Street, Pinedale, Wyoming 8294 L The mailing address for the Third Judicial District Comt is PO, Box 764, Pinedale, Wyoming 82941. The Plaintiff is seeking to obtain a divorce in her favor. Unless you file an Answer or otherwise respond to this Verified Complaint for Divorce within thirty (30) days following the last date of publication of this notice, a Default Judgment will be taken against you and the relief sought by the Plaintiff in the Complaint for Divorce will be granted.

SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO