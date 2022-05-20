ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sublette County, WY

Green River Drift wins legal battle

By Brady Oltmans,
subletteexaminer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUBLETTE COUNTY – Local ranchers scored a victory last week to protect the Green River Drift. On Tuesday, May 17, District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal agreed approval of continued grazing in the Upper Green River area did not violate the Endangered Species Act, ruled the Fish & Wildlife Service properly...

