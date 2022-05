The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold a special meeting at the Administrative Offices, 137 Clough St., on Tuesday, May 31, at 1 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the next steps in moving forward on the high school project; personnel resignations and/or hiring; and any other matters that may lawfully come before the Board of Education. Action will be taken.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO