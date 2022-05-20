ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Oregon DHS ask public to help find missing Bend teen in foster care, ‘believed to be in danger’

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWfgV_0flB06N800

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division sought the public's help Friday to find Mercedes “Bo” Dunnington, 16, a teen in foster care who went missing from Bend last Monday and "is believed to be in danger."

ODHS asked the public for help in the effort to find Bo and to contact 911 or local law enforcement if they believe they see her.

Bo is known to spend time at the local parks and gas stations in Bend. She also goes by the name Katie.

Name: Mercedes “Bo” Dunnington
Pronouns: She/her
Date of birth: Jan. 10, 2006
Height: 5-foot-6
Weight: 187 pounds
Hair: Dyed blond
Eye color: Green
Other identifying information: Bo was last seen wearing a fleece red and black button up jacket with a hood.
Bend Police Department Case #22-26762
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1450997

A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).  This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

The post Oregon DHS ask public to help find missing Bend teen in foster care, ‘believed to be in danger’ appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 20

Nadda Bootliquor
4d ago

She's probably safer wherever she's at if she escaped DHS, the largest child trafficking organization in the country...

Reply(3)
21
Karen Kling
4d ago

It's sad. Their looking for her now, but, at 18 on the dot, they will put her on the streets. Totally messed up. Hope she's safe.

Reply(2)
13
Related
kptv.com

Oregon marijuana exporter sentenced to 21 months in federal prison

Portland, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Oregon resident was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison on Monday for illegally exporting marijuana to Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Dante Baldocchi, 30, currently a resident of California, bought marijuana in Oregon...
kpq.com

Governor’s Warrant Issued for Oregon Suspect in Moses Lake Murder

The suspect in the murder and disappearance of Moses Lake resident Yanira Cedillos will be back in court earlier than previously scheduled after a governor’s warrant for extradition was issued. KPQ news partner i FIBER ONE reports a new hearing is set on Wednesday for Juan Gastelum in Umatilla...
MOSES LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
KATU.com

Judge rules People for Portland's ballot measure violates Oregon Constitution

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County circuit court judge on Monday largely agreed with Metro that a proposed initiative petition related to providing emergency shelters for homeless people could not appear on the ballot in November. Judge Stephen Bushong said the proposed ballot measure went beyond Metro’s “home rule”...
PORTLAND, OR
kbnd.com

Mushroom Hunter Discovers Body

BEND, OR -- A death investigation is underway after a mushroom hunter found the body of a man near the Old McKenzie Highway (Hwy 242) snow gate. The discovery was reported Saturday afternoon. Deschutes County Sheriff's Detectives say there is no evidence of foul play. DCSO has not yet confirmed...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Child Welfare#Mercedes
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases climb 26%, hospitalizations rise 11%

Oregon health officials reported nearly 12,000 new coronavirus cases last week, among the highest reported caseloads since the pandemic began over two years ago. In the past week Oregon averaged 1,685 daily cases, a level higher than all but 12 weeks since the start of the pandemic. And the case numbers today are far more likely to be an undercount than numbers in the past, primarily because at-home tests have become widely available.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon divers travel across US to help solve cold cases

Your browser does not support the audio element. Two Oregon divers have spent the past two years traveling throughout the U.S. trying to solve fatal cold cases. So far, the pair have assisted in findings answers in over two dozen cases, and more recently found the vehicle and remains of former Cornelius Mayor Ralph Brown, who went missing last year.
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon SNAP benefit emergency allotments to continue in June

The Oregon Department of Health Services announced last week that most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in June. The following is a press release from ODHS:. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
opb.org

Central Oregon elementary changes policy after parents raise concerns over books about gender and race

An elementary school in Prineville doesn’t have its own school library and had been sending students to the local public library to check out books and learn how to use the library as a resource. As first reported by the Bend Bulletin, the school district decided to end the practice recently after some parents brought up concerns about books their children brought home that discuss race, gender and puberty. The district declined our request to come on “Think Out Loud.” Crook County Library Director April Witteveen will join us.
PRINEVILLE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Couple seeks answer to possible ‘black market’ adoption

A bar manager at a tavern near Waterloo delivered a drink to a customer and listened to her story. The patron’s pregnant 15-year-old sister was moving to Lebanon to live with her, and she didn’t know what to do. The bar manager, Marjorie Perkins, who had four children...
LEBANON, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

C. Oregon jobless rates still edging downward; economist says jobs show ‘full recovery from pandemic shock’

Central Oregon in April saw a typical hiring pace for this time of year, as unemployment rates slipped downward, approaching record lows seen before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Oregon Employment Department reported Tuesday. The post C. Oregon jobless rates still edging downward; economist says jobs show ‘full recovery from pandemic shock’ appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kpic

Greater Idaho to focus east of Cascades after defeats on Douglas, Josephine county ballots

ROSEBURG, Ore. - Greater Idaho doesn't want Southwestern Oregon anymore. The group advocating to make rural Oregon counties part of neighboring Idaho "announced that it will propose a less ambitious map to state legislatures as 'phase 1' of the project. The map only adds eastern Oregon to Idaho. The map does not give Idaho any coastline - Oregon would keep all of southern Oregon west of, and including, the Cascade (mountain) Range."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Greater Idaho movement adjusting to less ambitious map proposal

Southern Oregon — The Greater Idaho movement is now proposing a less ambitious map following two setbacks in last week's election primary. Ballot initiatives seeking approval to explore making their county part of Idaho failed in both Josephine and Douglas County. "Instead of taking it as a whole with...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy