Oregon DHS ask public to help find missing Bend teen in foster care, ‘believed to be in danger’

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division sought the public's help Friday to find Mercedes “Bo” Dunnington, 16, a teen in foster care who went missing from Bend last Monday and "is believed to be in danger."

ODHS asked the public for help in the effort to find Bo and to contact 911 or local law enforcement if they believe they see her.

Bo is known to spend time at the local parks and gas stations in Bend. She also goes by the name Katie.

Name: Mercedes “Bo” Dunnington

Pronouns: She/her

Date of birth: Jan. 10, 2006

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 187 pounds

Hair: Dyed blond

Eye color: Green

Other identifying information: Bo was last seen wearing a fleece red and black button up jacket with a hood.

Bend Police Department Case #22-26762

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1450997

A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

