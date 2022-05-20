Walmart giving away gift bags with treats for pets

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas residents can celebrate National Pet Month with free treats at local Walmart locations.

Throughout the remainder of May, Walmart customers will receive a pet-friendly gift bag containing sample products, coupons, and treats.

Customers can bring their pets to the following locations:

Walmart Supercenter – 4870 Elm Springs Road, Elm Springs; 5/21-5/22, 1-5 p.m.; Parking lot event

Walmart Supercenter – 3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville; 5/22, 1-5 p.m.; Sidewalk event

Walmart will also be giving away a catalog highlighting an expanded offering on Walmart+.

