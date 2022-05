Cannabis is confirmed to be at the center of the federal probe happening in Orange County. The probe began in Anaheim with the City’s mayor allegedly giving confidential information to the owner of the Angels baseball club to get favorable terms on purchasing the land from the city, and allegedly in exchange for $1 million contribution to an independent expenditure for the re-election of Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu.

IRVINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO