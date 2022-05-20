ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Arkansas Public Theatre to screen two 1980s classics

By C.C. McCandless
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdIT0_0flAyZgA00

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Public Theatre (APT) in Rogers will be screening “The Goonies” at 2 p.m. and “Dirty Dancing” at 8 p.m. as part of the Victory Film Series on Saturday, May 28.

According to a press release, these screenings are general admission at $12 per person, including taxes and fees. All seats are ticketed, and patrons age five and over are welcome. The balcony is only accessible by stairs.

Thaden School to host exclusive film screening

Please contact the box office at manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org or call 479-631-8988 for accommodations. This screening will be held at the Victory Theater at 116 S. 2nd Street in Rogers.

