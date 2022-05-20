ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Here are 7 biker bars in the Myrtle Beach area

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhHx7_0flAxQhQ00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hit the brakes for a food break!

If you’re one of the thousands who turn out for Myrtle Beach Bike Week, you’ll probably want to find a good place to get a bite and park the bike.

The annual rally happens every spring and fall. This year, it falls on May 13-22, and then again from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.

News13 looked through search results, Yelp and MyrtleBeach.com’s suggestions to find some of the top biker bars in the Grand Strand. The list is not exhaustive.

Here are seven biker bars in the area, presented in no particular order:

SBB

Address: 3393 Hwy. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet

T he cheekily named business has been dubbed a “must-stop bar” by MyrtleBeach.com. The bar, which has been around since 1996, offers food such as quesadillas, nachos, burgers, sandwiches and wings. Saturday specials include a $7.95 soup and sandwich combo and a $14.95 slabwich (a steak on a hoagie). Sunday specials include $14.95 steak and eggs and a $4 breakfast plate.

10 of the best places to grab a burger in Myrtle Beach

Spokes and Bones Saloon

Address: 3833 Socastee Blvd. in Myrtle Beach

Who doesn’t love a good pun? Six acres give plenty of room to roam, and mix up your week by visiting the “French Quarter,” speakeasy bar, or VIP lounge.

According to its website, the saloon has 101% hot girls, 82% late night parties, 65% beer and liquor, 41% cocktails and 50% kick (word we aren’t allowed to print) bands.

The bar was previously known as Broken Spoke.

Bubba’s Bar and Grill

Address: 1125 Dick Pond Road in Myrtle Beach

The bar is “as local as it gets,” according to its website. Hop onto a “Sunday Funday” ride with Lewis and Clark, Bike Night Thursdays or join a pool league.

It’s menu includes specialty fries, Southern food, pizza, burgers and wings.

The Rathole

Address: 3833 Socastee Blvd. in Myrtle Beach

The Rathole sits on 15 acres that’s used for races, hot dog-eating contests and to be “secluded from prying eyes,” according to the business. As it is quick to point out, it is not within city limits.

Winners of its “top cowboy” and “top cowgirl” competitions get the honor of pouring the water in its wet t-shirt contest.

Bikers flock to Grand Strand as spring rally off to record-breaking start

The Bowery

Address: 110 9th Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach

Need some Southern charm? Try The Bowery.

T he self-proclaimed “8th Wonder of the World®” is directly on the beach. Open since 1944, it holds the record for how many mugs of beer were carried without a tray — set by Scuba Osborne at 34 — and smashed another record in the 1930s for dancing for 5,295 consecutive hours.

10 world records broken in South Carolina

The Beaver Bar

Address: 3534 Hwy. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet

The Beaver Bar knows bikes, with strategically selected locations in Murrells Inlet, Daytona and Sturgis, started as a hot dog stand in 1997. It’s slogan is…something else we’re not allowed to write.

The bar’s profits benefit local charities.

Beer 30 Bar and Grill

Address: 810 Hwy. 17 S. in Surfside Beach

Settle your munchies with sandwiches, wings, hot dogs or a slew of cocktails with names like bed and breakfast and lover’s whiskey.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 6

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bar#Bar Food#Bikers#Good Food#Surfside Beach#Food Drink#Restaurants#Myrtle Beach Bike Week#News13#Myrtlebeach Com#Sbb#Myrtle Beach Spokes
wpde.com

Public restrooms headed to Market Common area of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Public restrooms are on the way for Myrtle Beach's Valor Memorial Garden in the Market Common. In a Facebook post released by the city government on Monday, it said, "We are happy to provide restrooms for our guests of the many events that take place there."
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Postal Way extension within weeks of opening in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The commute through Carolina Forest is about to get a major upgrade, as the extension of Postal Way is nearly complete. ”Just looking forward to seeing how things are going to go once everything gets complete,” said Donnie Green, who lives behind Tanger Outlets.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)

With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
CHARLESTON, SC
myhorrynews.com

Phillips-Croskey wed at Historic Peanut Warehouse in Conway

Cassidy Elizabeth Croskey, daughter of Chad and Deborah Croskey of Myrtle Beach, and Robert Barnie Phillips, son of Stephen and Sharon Kemerer of Myrtle Beach, were married on May 19 at the Historic Peanut Warehouse in Conway. The bride was given away by her father. The matron of honor was...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Woman Creates New Line of Customizable Bras

Audra interviews Heather St. John, designer and cofounder of The Balanced Bra Company on the launch of a new product. Each Balanced Bra comes in two pieces so you can customize each cup according to your breast size. The Balanced Bra Company is based in Myrtle Beach. Visit The Balanced Bra Company website for more information. You can also can find them on Facebook and Instagram.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Traffic warning for North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There may be traffic in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday evening when crews will relocate a house down North Ocean Blvd. North Myrtle Beach says crews will move the house from the 700 block of North Ocean Boulevard in the City limits to a lot off SC 90 in Horry County.
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach survey responses show negative feedback to pier admission fees

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach Town Council members heard recommendations for the pier at a special-called meeting Wednesday night. The Surfside Beach Pier Committee presented the results of a survey conducted asking people what they wanted from the new pier. Responses to the survey were overwhelmingly negative, according to Tabitha Mull, vice-chair of […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Police encourage safety as thousands expected for return of Atlantic Beach Bikefest

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Bikefest returns to the Grand Strand this weekend, and thousands are expected to make their way down to the Atlantic Beach area. “I think it’s the biggest bike fest on the East Coast,” said Stephen “Too Short” Crockett, who’s been attending the event for over 30 years. “You can expect a crowd and can expect to go to jail if you don’t act right.”
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

A Daughter’s Dream Home Becomes Reality: Dad’s Last Dance

David Graham is a Pawleys Island architect known for his distinctive designs at Brookgreen Gardens and the Pawleys Island Town Hall. Inspired by his great-grandfather’s work as a master builder, David became a registered architect in 1984. He then started his Myrtle Beach firm, The Graham Group Architecture, in 1987. Today, nearly 40 years later, he anticipates his final triumph in what might be his most meaningful build to date— his daughter’s dream home, right here in Mount Pleasant.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach show puts Myrtle Beach Car Club halfway to $30K fundraising goal

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Car Club is halfway to meeting its goal of raising $30,000 to benefit several Grand Strand nonprofit groups after Saturday’s show at Crabby Mike’s restaurant in Surfside Beach, the group said. The car club puts on various car shows throughout the year to benefit groups including The […]
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

47K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy