Here are 7 biker bars in the Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hit the brakes for a food break!

If you’re one of the thousands who turn out for Myrtle Beach Bike Week, you’ll probably want to find a good place to get a bite and park the bike.

The annual rally happens every spring and fall. This year, it falls on May 13-22, and then again from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.

News13 looked through search results, Yelp and MyrtleBeach.com’s suggestions to find some of the top biker bars in the Grand Strand. The list is not exhaustive.

Here are seven biker bars in the area, presented in no particular order:

SBB

Address: 3393 Hwy. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet

T he cheekily named business has been dubbed a “must-stop bar” by MyrtleBeach.com. The bar, which has been around since 1996, offers food such as quesadillas, nachos, burgers, sandwiches and wings. Saturday specials include a $7.95 soup and sandwich combo and a $14.95 slabwich (a steak on a hoagie). Sunday specials include $14.95 steak and eggs and a $4 breakfast plate.

Spokes and Bones Saloon

Address: 3833 Socastee Blvd. in Myrtle Beach

Who doesn’t love a good pun? Six acres give plenty of room to roam, and mix up your week by visiting the “French Quarter,” speakeasy bar, or VIP lounge.

According to its website, the saloon has 101% hot girls, 82% late night parties, 65% beer and liquor, 41% cocktails and 50% kick (word we aren’t allowed to print) bands.

The bar was previously known as Broken Spoke.

Bubba’s Bar and Grill

Address: 1125 Dick Pond Road in Myrtle Beach

The bar is “as local as it gets,” according to its website. Hop onto a “Sunday Funday” ride with Lewis and Clark, Bike Night Thursdays or join a pool league.

It’s menu includes specialty fries, Southern food, pizza, burgers and wings.

The Rathole

Address: 3833 Socastee Blvd. in Myrtle Beach

The Rathole sits on 15 acres that’s used for races, hot dog-eating contests and to be “secluded from prying eyes,” according to the business. As it is quick to point out, it is not within city limits.

Winners of its “top cowboy” and “top cowgirl” competitions get the honor of pouring the water in its wet t-shirt contest.

The Bowery

Address: 110 9th Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach

Need some Southern charm? Try The Bowery.

T he self-proclaimed “8th Wonder of the World®” is directly on the beach. Open since 1944, it holds the record for how many mugs of beer were carried without a tray — set by Scuba Osborne at 34 — and smashed another record in the 1930s for dancing for 5,295 consecutive hours.

The Beaver Bar

Address: 3534 Hwy. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet

The Beaver Bar knows bikes, with strategically selected locations in Murrells Inlet, Daytona and Sturgis, started as a hot dog stand in 1997. It’s slogan is…something else we’re not allowed to write.

The bar’s profits benefit local charities.

Beer 30 Bar and Grill

Address: 810 Hwy. 17 S. in Surfside Beach

Settle your munchies with sandwiches, wings, hot dogs or a slew of cocktails with names like bed and breakfast and lover’s whiskey.

