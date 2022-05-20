ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Appeals court reinstates Florida political redistricting map

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFcIb_0flAwa7500

May 20 (UPI) -- An Appeals Court Friday stayed a lower court decision that had blocked a political redistricting plan passed by Florida's GOP dominated legislature. The ruling means the congressional district map Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law is reinstated.

The 1st District Court of Appeal decision put a hold on a temporary injunction from Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith which had blocked the redistricting plan.

"Based on a preliminary review, the court has determined there is a high likelihood that the temporary injunction is unlawful, because by awarding a preliminary remedy to the appellees (the plaintiffs) on their claim, the order 'frustrated the status quo, rather than preserved it,'" the appeals court said, quoting a legal precedent.

Gov. Ron DeSantis welcomed the ruling.

"To avoid uncertainty and confusion in the upcoming 2022 primary and general elections, it's important to move forward expeditiously to implement the congressional map passed by the legislature and signed by the governor," his office said.

When Judge Smith blocked the DeSantis political map he said it unconstitutionally disenfranchised minority voters in Florida.

In his ruling Judge Smith said, "The enacted map is unconstitutional under the Fair District Amendment. It diminishes African Americans' ability to elect the representative of their choice."

The appeals court did not rule on a motion by plaintiffs to expedite the case to the Florida Supreme Court.

The groups Black Voters Matter and the League of Women Voters of Florida have sued to block the political redistricting map asserting that it reduces the representation of Black voters.

Comments / 280

cccharlotte
4d ago

Every single judge has been appointed by a Republican Governor and 3 of them are appointed by DeSantis so of course they overturned the lower court’s decision. VOTE BLUE.

Reply(23)
101
D MP
4d ago

Trump is trying a DeSantis method. DeSantis controls the courts and politicians which means that he owns the entire state and it's citizens. They cannot get rid of him even when they want to.

Reply(8)
35
Billy Bowler
3d ago

All these Radical Judges appointed by the Republican Party are siding with their party not the law or Constitution. They are trying to take hold in an illegal way so they can take control of our government. People have to get out and vote no matter what. And the process of appointing these Judges needs to change, should be elected by the people not appointed by the Government. This is totally ridiculous. Judges are not supposed to bring in their beliefs or party affiliation when making decisions based on law and the Constitution. Never seen the system so tainted in my life until these Radicals infiltrated our government.

Reply(18)
24
Related
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court scores a Shinn-win for individual rights

"It is of great importance in a republic not only to guard the society against the oppression of its rulers, but to guard one part of the society against the injustice of the other part." So wrote James Madison in Federalist 51, arguing for the benefit that the Constitution’s system...
ARIZONA STATE
wqcs.org

Governor Vetoes HB 265, Signs Eight Other Bills Into Law

Tallahassee - Friday May 20, 2022: Governor DeSantis Friday vetoed CS/HB 265 proposed a change in the value of motor vehicles exempt from the legal process. It would have raised the exemption value of a debtor's interest in a single motor vehicle from $1,000 to %5,000 in bankruptcy cases. For all other creditor matters, a debtor's interest in a single motor vehicle would remain exempt up to $1,000, according to the bill.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

Florida insurance bills clear committee, move to Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature on Monday began a special session focused on fixing the state’s turbulent property insurance market, advancing sweeping legislation to create a $2 billion reinsurance fund and place new rules around attorney fees and coverage denials as lawmakers attempt to stabilize a market plagued by rising rates and insurer insolvencies.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
UPI News

Georgia governor, Senate races highlight primaries in 5 states

May 24 (UPI) -- High-profile primaries and runoffs dot the election map on Tuesday where candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence go head-to-head in Georgia. In the Peach State, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who won the endorsement of Pence, is fending off a...
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL lawmakers unveil property-insurance fixes but market has ‘further devolved’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Creating a $2 billion reinsurance fund to help insurance companies pay catastrophic claims is a good idea but it is unclear whether it can significantly ease Florida’s property-insurance crisis. Establishment of that fund to, in essence, provide hard-to-come-by stability for Florida insurance companies, is the hallmark of proposed legislation unveiled late Friday by Republican leaders […] The post FL lawmakers unveil property-insurance fixes but market has ‘further devolved’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Supreme Court#Legislature#Appellate Court#Redistricting#General Elections#An Appeals Court#Gop#District Court Of Appeal#Leon County Circuit#African Americans
wflx.com

Protests to be held across Florida in opposition to new laws

Statewide protests are scheduled to be held Saturday to push back against some of the recent measures passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by the governor. Entitled "Stay W.O.K.E. Go Vote," the rallies will be held in communities throughout Florida, including West Palm Beach, to highlight the opposition to what some believe are attacks on the constitutional rights of Black voters.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state’s courts are moving toward a quick decision about whether to allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to dismember Congressional District 5, a North Florida seat designed to allow Black people in Florida’s old plantation and sharecropping belt to send one of their own to Congress. In a brief filed Thursday with the Florida First District […] The post Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Florida fish now have a drug problem

An alarming number of South Florida's bonefish population have pharmaceutical drugs pulsing through their veins, according to a recent study. The three-year study, commissioned by the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and Florida International University, analyzed 93 diverse bonefish throughout Biscayne Bay to west of Key West. All 93 fish had...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Eight Bills & Vetoes One

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:. CS/SB 58 – Relief of Yeilyn Quiroz Otero by Miami-Dade County. CS/SB 70 – Relief of Donna Catalano by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. CS/SB 74 – Relief of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
361K+
Followers
57K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy