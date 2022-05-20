Memorial concert planned in honor of Christopher Brown

SouthCoast Community Foundation Polaroid Fund awards $97,000 to twelve New Bedford nonprofits. NEW BEDFORD, MA – 6,000 students (pre-K through college-age) are receiving customized backpacks and grade-level school supplies during the 2021-2022 school year through the Schools on Wheels program, Pathways to Success. And thanks to Discovery Language Academy, adult non-native English speakers are improving their English language fluency, so they can self-advocate in the workplace and engage in civic events. These two programs are made possible, in part, by a Polaroid Fund grant from the SouthCoast Community Foundation. Twelve New Bedford nonprofits are receiving a total of $97,000 from the Fund dedicated to enhancing the skills and education of New Bedford youth and its workforce.

