Plattsburgh, NY

5/20/22: Nurses at Plattsburgh's hospital win a new contract

By NCPR News
North Country Public Radio
 6 days ago

Nurses at Plattsburgh's hospital agreed on a contract...

Related
North Country Public Radio

Warren County targets $1 million for mental health services

Warren County is allocating one million dollars from its federal stimulus money to improve mental health services. In a press release, the county Board of Supervisors said the one million dollars will go to mental health services, "including prevention and treatment programs, harm reduction, and supports for long-term recovery, as well as for behavioral health facilities and equipment."
WARREN COUNTY, NY
North Country Public Radio

How many short term rentals is too many in Lake Placid?

Amy FeiereiselHow many short term rentals is too many in Lake Placid?. On a stormy Monday night in May, dozens of people milled around the Lake Placid Middle High School cafeteria, filled out surveys, and inspected proposed maps that break the town and village into different districts: residential, rural countryside, village center, and commercial.
LAKE PLACID, NY
North Country Public Radio

5/25/22: The debate over short-term rentals in Lake Placid

With affordable housing an issue across the North Country, Lake Placid is wrestling with how to manage short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO. Some residents say it's an important economic opportunity for them. But others say it's pricing locals out of the tourist village. Also: Gov. Hochul wants to raise the age required to purchase certain kinds of guns to 21, in the wake of the Texas and Buffalo shootings.
LAKE PLACID, NY
North Country Public Radio

Preview: "Back to Blue, Act II" in Blue Mountain Lake this weekend

Music, workshops and art exhibits return to the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake, starting this weekend. The Arts Center will reopen with a 3-day Antiques Roadshow-style event, and two concerts. Todd Moe. On Friday night, the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts will host a...
BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE, NY
North Country Public Radio

The sweet 70's vibes of a Fender Rhodes inspire Plattsburgh composer

Doyle DeanThe sweet 70's vibes of a Fender Rhodes inspire Plattsburgh composer. Adrian Carr is an audio mastering engineer and teaches audio courses at SUNY Plattsburgh. He's also a musician and composer. He spoke to me recently about some new inspiration from vintage equipment, an electric piano made in the 1970's. I asked Carr about his favorite stage of the music making process back in October of 2021.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

