5/20/22: Nurses at Plattsburgh's hospital win a new contract

A bill that would rename two Plattsburgh bridges in honor of a fallen state trooper awaits the governor’s signature. Trooper Brian Falb died in 2017 of cancer stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. During his 18 years with the State Police,...
Warren County is allocating one million dollars from its federal stimulus money to improve mental health services. In a press release, the county Board of Supervisors said the one million dollars will go to mental health services, "including prevention and treatment programs, harm reduction, and supports for long-term recovery, as well as for behavioral health facilities and equipment."
Amy FeiereiselHow many short term rentals is too many in Lake Placid?. On a stormy Monday night in May, dozens of people milled around the Lake Placid Middle High School cafeteria, filled out surveys, and inspected proposed maps that break the town and village into different districts: residential, rural countryside, village center, and commercial.
State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli visited Lake Placid and Plattsburgh last week with some good news and some bad news. He said sales tax revenues in the North Country are high, which points to a resilient economy despite COVID-19 shutdowns and two years of a closed Canadian border. DiNapoli discusses North...
Celia ClarkeAfter 3 teen deaths, St. Lawrence County parents take on social media exploitation. A WARNING: This story mentions suicide and child sexual exploitation. Parents and educators in St. Lawrence County are coming together to learn about the dangers their children face on social media. Federal experts report children as...
With affordable housing an issue across the North Country, Lake Placid is wrestling with how to manage short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO. Some residents say it's an important economic opportunity for them. But others say it's pricing locals out of the tourist village. Also: Gov. Hochul wants to raise the age required to purchase certain kinds of guns to 21, in the wake of the Texas and Buffalo shootings.
Music, workshops and art exhibits return to the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake, starting this weekend. The Arts Center will reopen with a 3-day Antiques Roadshow-style event, and two concerts. Todd Moe. On Friday night, the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts will host a...
Doyle DeanThe sweet 70's vibes of a Fender Rhodes inspire Plattsburgh composer. Adrian Carr is an audio mastering engineer and teaches audio courses at SUNY Plattsburgh. He's also a musician and composer. He spoke to me recently about some new inspiration from vintage equipment, an electric piano made in the 1970's. I asked Carr about his favorite stage of the music making process back in October of 2021.
Comments / 0