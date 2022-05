What many of us know as a "Chinese" egg roll was actually invented in New York City back in the 1930s.The first mention of the egg roll we found in the Chicago Tribune came in a 1943 ad for Monica's great grandfather's restaurant, Hoe Sai Gai, which sold them for 75 cents.In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander heritage month, we're sharing our favorite versions around the city for this week's Food Fight.Monica's pick: I would pick the egg rolls from the old House of Eng in Hyde Park if it were still around.But 35 years after its closing —...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO