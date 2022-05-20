Temecula Community Services Department Hosts 2022 Summer Concert Series Live and In-Person

Temecula’s Summer Concert Series is back, live and in-person! This Summer’s Series begins on THU, JUN 16, 2022 and will run through THU, JUL 28, 2022. We have a great line-up of local bands, so please join the City of Temecula Community Services Department on Thursdays at 7:00 pm at the Temecula Amphitheater (30875 Rancho Vista Road) for six outdoor concerts. Gates open at 6:30 pm.

Remember your blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks. Please note that smoking, alcohol, and pets are not allowed in Temecula’s Amphitheater. It is sure to be a rockin’ good time!

JUNE 2022 Summer Concert Series Schedule

THU, JUN 16 @ 7:00 pm Big Revenge

THU, JUN 23 @ 7:00 pm 80Z Allstars

JULY 2022 Summer Concert Series Schedule

THU, JUL 7 @ 7:00 pm

Eagles Ronstadt Experience

THU, JUL14 @ 7:00 pm Stone Soul

THU, JUL 21 @ 7:00 pm Journey Captured

THU, JUL 28 @ 7:00 pm The Detroit Underground

For the entire Temecula Summer Concert Series Schedule, please visit TemeculaCA.gov/SummerConcerts, and stay tuned for more Community Service programming information by following @TemeculaParksAndRec on social media.