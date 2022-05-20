ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

Temecula Community Services Department Hosts 2022 Summer Concert Series Live and In-Person

Temecula, California
Temecula, California
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wp31_0flAm4vw00

Temecula’s Summer Concert Series is back, live and in-person! This Summer’s Series begins on THU, JUN 16, 2022 and will run through THU, JUL 28, 2022. We have a great line-up of local bands, so please join the City of Temecula Community Services Department on Thursdays at 7:00 pm at the Temecula Amphitheater (30875 Rancho Vista Road) for six outdoor concerts. Gates open at 6:30 pm.

Remember your blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks. Please note that smoking, alcohol, and pets are not allowed in Temecula’s Amphitheater. It is sure to be a rockin’ good time!

JUNE 2022 Summer Concert Series Schedule

THU, JUN 16 @ 7:00 pm Big Revenge

THU, JUN 23 @ 7:00 pm 80Z Allstars

JULY 2022 Summer Concert Series Schedule

THU, JUL 7 @ 7:00 pm

Eagles Ronstadt Experience

THU, JUL14 @ 7:00 pm Stone Soul

THU, JUL 21 @ 7:00 pm Journey Captured

THU, JUL 28 @ 7:00 pm The Detroit Underground

For the entire Temecula Summer Concert Series Schedule, please visit TemeculaCA.gov/SummerConcerts, and stay tuned for more Community Service programming information by following @TemeculaParksAndRec on social media.

Temecula /təˈmɛkjʊlə/ is a city in southwestern Riverside County, California, United States. The city is a tourist and resort destination, with the Temecula Valley Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival, the Temecula Valley International Film Festival, championship golf courses, and resort accommodations for tourists which contribute to the city's economic profile. Although Temecula is geographically closer to downtown San Diego than downtown Los Angeles, it is considered part of the Greater Los Angeles area.

