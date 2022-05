Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas now leads the nation as home to the most Fortune 500 companies, overtaking states like New York and California in the 2022 Fortune 500 list. With 53 Fortune 500 corporate headquarters calling Texas home, the state’s business-friendly climate and skilled workforce surpassed New York’s 51 corporate headquarters and California’s 50. Additionally, Houston and Dallas are in the top five municipalities in the nation for Fortune 500 companies, with 21 and 11 respectively.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO