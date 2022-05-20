PGA Championship: Justin Thomas Leads At -6; OU Alum Abraham Ancer A Shot Behind

The 2022 PGA Championship continues on Friday morning at Southern Hills Country Club In Tulsa.

Justin Thomas moved into the lead at -6 under after a great morning of play. Will Zalatoris and OU Alum Abraham Ancer are tied in 2nd place at -5.

Rory McIlroy is a shot behind at -4 after dropping a shot early in the second round. Tiger Woods is even on day two to remain +4.

Full leaderboard

